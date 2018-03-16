REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in River North

1120 North LaSalle Dr. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in River North look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in River North via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1140 North LaSalle Dr., #621




Listed at $1,050 / month, this 300-square-foot studio , located at 1140 North LaSalle Dr., is 40.8 percent less than the $1,775 / month median rent for a studio in River North.

Notable features:

- on-site laundry


(See the complete listing here.)

320 West Illinois St.




Here's a studio apartment at 320 West Illinois St., which is going for $1,454 / month.

Notable features:

- carpeted floors

(See the full listing here.)

1120 North LaSalle Dr., #5h




Then there's this apartment at 1120 North LaSalle Dr., listed at $1,470 / month.

Notable features:

- swimming pool


(See the listing here.)

253 West Delaware Pl., #21A




Over at 253 West Delaware Pl., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, going for $1,500 / month.

Notable features:

- air conditioning


(View the listing here.)

347 West Chestnut St., #S1




Listed at $1,506 / month, this 493-square-foot studio apartment is located at 347 West Chestnut St.

Notable features:

- swimming pool


(Check out the complete listing here.)
