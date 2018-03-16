Here are today's cheapest rentals in River North

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in River North via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1140 North LaSalle Dr., #621
Listed at $1,050 / month, this 300-square-foot studio , located at 1140 North LaSalle Dr., is 40.8 percent less than the $1,775 / month median rent for a studio in River North.
Notable features:
- on-site laundry
(See the complete listing here.)
320 West Illinois St.
Here's a studio apartment at 320 West Illinois St., which is going for $1,454 / month.
Notable features:
- carpeted floors
(See the full listing here.)
1120 North LaSalle Dr., #5h
Then there's this apartment at 1120 North LaSalle Dr., listed at $1,470 / month.
Notable features:
- swimming pool
(See the listing here.)
253 West Delaware Pl., #21A
Over at 253 West Delaware Pl., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, going for $1,500 / month.
Notable features:
- air conditioning
(View the listing here.)
347 West Chestnut St., #S1
Listed at $1,506 / month, this 493-square-foot studio apartment is located at 347 West Chestnut St.
Notable features:
- swimming pool
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.