Here are today's cheapest rentals in Uptown, Chicago

4538 N Clark St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're in the market for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Uptown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Uptown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

4735 N Beacon St., #304




Listed at $795 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment, located at 4735 N Beacon St., is 20.1 percent less than the $995 / month median rent for a studio in Uptown.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, closet space, a ceiling fan and a tiled bathroom. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

4538 N Clark St., #224




This studio apartment, situated at 4538 N Clark St., is listed at $825 / month for its 500-square-feet of space.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

4604 N Beacon St.




Listed at $850 / month, this studio apartment is located at 4604 N Beacon St.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a separate kitchen and a large closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

1425 W Wilson Ave., #2w




Over at 1425 W Wilson Ave., there's this 700-square-foot studio apartment, also going for $850 / month.

In the unit, look for central heating, tile flooring, wooden cabinets and a ceiling fan. The building amenities include on-site management. Feline companions are permitted.

(View the listing here.)

4600 N Beacon St., #3a



Listed at $850 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4600 N Beacon St.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, plenty of windows, a ceiling fan and a separate kitchen. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1023 W Argyle St., #208




To wrap things up, there's this 450-square-foot studio apartment at 1023 W. Argyle St. that's being listed for $865 / month.

Tenants can expect the unit to feature central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinets. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

