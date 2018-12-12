REAL ESTATE

Elfreth's Alley home for sale on oldest residential block in US

Elfreth's Alley house for sale: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 6 p.m., December 11, 2018

PHILADELPHIA --
Tiny Elfreth's Alley is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Philadelphia.

More than a half million people visit this block each year, with its little rowhomes sitting neatly on both sides.

There are well over 300 years of American history here, as Elfreth's Alley is known as America's oldest occupied residential street.

The houses date back to early 1700, and the oldest house is 139. Owner Alfred Krawitz has it up for sale for a neat $900,000.

"I think the market is good. The neighborhood is developing and Philadelphia is on the move," said Krawitz.

Krawitz bought the house in 1975. He gave Action News a tour Tuesday, to show off the upgrades, appliances and working fireplaces.

"It's got a Jacuzzi, the interior is all brand new, air conditioning, all new plumbing... it's in mint condition," he said.

The house has approximately 1,000 square feet of living space, the two fireplaces work, and from every room, including the kitchen, you get a view of the old outhouse.

"It was a lot of fun," said Krawitz about living in the home. "Lots of tourists. Nice people from other countries, other cities."

All of the residents know these houses were here before America became America.

"I've had this house over 40 years, I just thought maybe the time is right to see if someone would enjoy it like I did," he said.

There are 32 tiny homes on this historic block, a unique neighborhood to say the least.
