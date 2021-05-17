WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Our Chicago
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Real Estate
I-Team: Home Bidding Wars
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
I-Team: Home Bidding Wars
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
real estate
home
i team
real estate
consumer
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer killed in Arlington Heights crash after SUV flies off roadway
IL reports 946 COVID cases, 6 deaths
River searched for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
Cicadas hit snooze on their alarm clock, but they're still coming
Sushi To-Go: Master Chef Kaze Chan develops TOGO-makase during pandemic
Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in private ceremony
Microsoft board investigated Gates over alleged affair: Report
Show More
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
48 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
1 killed, 1 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
Gov. Pritzker announces IL rent relief program expansion
Mom, 4-year-old daughter missing from Valparaiso: police
More TOP STORIES News