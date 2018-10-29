REAL ESTATE

Inside Aurora's most expensive apartments

4148 Cave Creek Court. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're looking for a new apartment or not, it can occasionally be entertaining to step inside an upmarket real estate listing to see what kind of residences those with money can afford. So what exactly does the top-end of Aurora's rental market look like today -- and just how glitzy do these lodgings get, given these extreme price points?

We scoured local listings in Aurora via rental website Zumper to unearth the city's most posh listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

4148 Cave Creek Court




Up first, check out this single-family home located at 4148 Cave Creek Court. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 3,482 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Aurora is about $2,300/month, this home is currently priced at $3,495/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, built-in storage space, a fireplace, a spiral staircase, a gourmet kitchen, a deck and plenty of windows. There's also garage parking and outdoor space. As upmarket as this set-up might sound, pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

4105 Willow Court




Then, there's this townhouse located at 4105 Willow Court. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Aurora is about $1,459/month, this home is currently going for $2,740/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a breakfast island, a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows, a balcony, garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this voluminous rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2511 Arborside Lane




And last, here's this apartment over at 2511 Arborside Lane. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This stately home is currently priced at $2,450/month. Why so expensive?

In the single-family home, you can anticipate carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. You can also expect to find garage parking and outdoor space. As snazzy as this house might seem, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
