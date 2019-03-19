Inside Chicago's most expensive apartments

We scoured local listings in Chicago via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most ritzy listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
25 E. Superior St., #5001 (Near North)
First off, turn your attention to this condo situated at 25 E. Superior St., #5001 in the Near North Side. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Chicago is roughly $2,200/month, this place is currently going for a stupefying $35,000/month. Why so expensive?
In its 6,500 square feet of space, this penthouse condo features hardwood floors, a fireplace, two terraces, marble countertops, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, additional storage space and on-site management.
Inhabiting this top-of-the-line home isn't for everyone: pets aren't permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
11 E. Walton St., #4302 (Streeterville)
Moving on, there's this condo over at 11 E. Walton St., #4302 in Streeterville. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home is currently listed at a staggering $22,500/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, two balconies, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The building has a fitness center, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, concierge service and additional storage space. Pet owners: your furry friends are welcome in this luxurious residence.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
6 N. Michigan Ave., #1901 (The Loop)
Then, take a look at this condo situated at 6 N. Michigan Ave., #1901 in the Loop. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Chicago is about $2,800/month, this rental is currently priced at a commanding $20,000/month. Why so high-priced?
In this 6,400 square-foot condo, you can anticipate views of Lake Michigan and Millennium Park, two rooftop decks, a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The building offers a 24-hour doorperson, a fitness center, a sauna and steam room, a roof deck and a party room.
Both cats and dogs are welcome in this luxurious residence.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
