Real Estate

Inside Chicago's most expensive apartments

25 E. Superior St. | Photos: Padmapper

By Hoodline
Whether you're hunting for a new place or not, sometimes it can be amusing to step inside a deluxe real estate listing to see what kind of homes wealthier people can afford. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Chicago's rental market look like these days -- and what top-notch amenities might someone get, given these astronomical prices?

We scoured local listings in Chicago via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most ritzy listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

25 E. Superior St., #5001 (Near North)











First off, turn your attention to this condo situated at 25 E. Superior St., #5001 in the Near North Side. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Chicago is roughly $2,200/month, this place is currently going for a stupefying $35,000/month. Why so expensive?

In its 6,500 square feet of space, this penthouse condo features hardwood floors, a fireplace, two terraces, marble countertops, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, additional storage space and on-site management.

Inhabiting this top-of-the-line home isn't for everyone: pets aren't permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11 E. Walton St., #4302 (Streeterville)











Moving on, there's this condo over at 11 E. Walton St., #4302 in Streeterville. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home is currently listed at a staggering $22,500/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, two balconies, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The building has a fitness center, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, concierge service and additional storage space. Pet owners: your furry friends are welcome in this luxurious residence.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6 N. Michigan Ave., #1901 (The Loop)














Then, take a look at this condo situated at 6 N. Michigan Ave., #1901 in the Loop. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Chicago is about $2,800/month, this rental is currently priced at a commanding $20,000/month. Why so high-priced?

In this 6,400 square-foot condo, you can anticipate views of Lake Michigan and Millennium Park, two rooftop decks, a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The building offers a 24-hour doorperson, a fitness center, a sauna and steam room, a roof deck and a party room.

Both cats and dogs are welcome in this luxurious residence.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
real estatechicagohoodline
TOP STORIES
Jason Van Dyke resentencing bid rejected by Illinois Supreme Court
Wendy's manager charged with child sex assault
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Striking CSO musicians hold rally with 'Hamilton,' 'A Bronx Tale' cast members
Pigeon auctioned for $1.4M
Hairstylist loses life savings to catfish using US Marine's picture
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
Show More
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
ITC official gives tearful apology to residents for facility fire
Corona missing child: Investigators, plumber spotted at boy's home
Family speaks out after video shows officer hitting woman
Man carjacked at gunpoint on Near North Side
More TOP STORIES News