Inside Elgin's most expensive rentals

1158 Falcon Ridge Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're apartment hunting or not, sometimes it can be amusing to gape at an upmarket real estate listing to see what kind of residences those with money can afford. So what exactly does the top of the line of Elgin's rental market look like these days -- and just how extravagant do these units get, given these elevated price points?

We scoured local listings in Elgin via rental site Zumper to locate the city's most opulent listings.

Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

784 Richwood Ave.






Up first, gaze at this single-family home situated at 784 Richwood Ave. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Elgin is approximately $2,250/month, this place is currently priced at $2,895/month. What, precisely, makes it so expensive?

In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a kitchen island, granite countertops, a ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. There's also garage parking and outdoor space. Pets too can reside in this stately residence.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

831 Rambling Brook Circle






Next, check out this single-family home over at 831 Rambling Brook Circle. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,219 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Elgin is approximately $1,538/month, this living space is currently going for $2,600/month.

The home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a kitchen island, a laundry room and a breakfast bar. There's also garage parking and outdoor space available. Pets too can live in this stately home.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

1158 Falcon Ridge Drive






Then, take a look at this single-family home over at 1158 Falcon Ridge Drive. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and it's 2,136 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Elgin is approximately $1,697/month, this rental is currently going for $2,450/month. Why so expensive?

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, closet space, granite countertops and garage parking. Pets aren't permitted in this high-end home.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
