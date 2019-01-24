REAL ESTATE

Ken Griffin buys $238M NY penthouse in record US purchase

EMBED </>More Videos

The founder of Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel has bought the most expensive home ever purchased in the United States.

NEW YORK --
A billionaire hedge fund founder has purchased a penthouse in New York for roughly $238 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the deal sets a record for the highest-priced home ever sold in the U.S.

Ken Griffin, the founder of Chicago based hedge fund Citadel, purchased the Manhattan penthouse at an under-construction high-rise, 220 Central Park South.

Griffin is no stranger to multi-million dollar homes. He bought several floors of a Chicago condominium this year for $58.75 million, setting a record for the most expensive home ever bought in Chicago. In 2015, he bought a Miami penthouse for $60 million, setting the record for a Miami condo. And earlier this month, he acquired a London home for $122 million.

The Journal reports that Griffin began investing at 19 in his Harvard dorm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatefinanceNew York
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What to do if your contractor files for bankruptcy
Renting in Chicago: What will $1,200 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Andersonville, right now?
Revised Lincoln Yards plan released; Ald. Brian Hopkins says it's 'favorable'
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police arrest Orland Park mall shooting suspect in Matteson
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Cook County sheriff's deputy in Mt. Greenwood
2 Lakeview robbery suspects in custody after police chase into Englewood
Man armed with gun shot by officer in Naperville, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold Thursday
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
Victim may have solved his own murder
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Show More
Marine recruiter charged with sexually assaulting teen girl trying to enlist
Trump yields to Pelosi, says he'll give State of the Union 'after Shutdown is over'
VIDEO: Man smashes windshield in road rage incident
Train operator audio from night CPD officers killed on Metra tracks released
More News