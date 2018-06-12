Kenwood home two doors down from Obamas' on the market

An 1892 house built for the Goodman family (as in the Goodman Theater), two doors away from the Obamas' Kenwood home, has been listed by @properties for $4.5 million.According to agent Eugene Fu's office, workers were flown in from Europe to restore this home over three years at a cost of over $4.5 million. 5026 South Greenwood Avenue has "7 bedroom suites, 12 fireplaces, elevator," plus a 40-foot ballroom and 6-car garage, Fu's office said in an email to ABC 7.The house went on the market last Friday.For more information, you can contact Eugene Fu at (312) 804-3738 or eugenefu@atproperties.com.