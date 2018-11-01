Lake Bluff mansion hits market at nearly $20 million

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. (WLS) --A massive estate that overlooks Lake Michigan has just been listed for sale in north suburban Lake Bluff for nearly $20 million.
At over 11,000 square feet, the six-bedroom, six and two-half bathroom mansion sits on over 12 acres and backs up to 700 feet of lakeshore with a private deck, according to the real estate listing.
The one-owner home was built in 1994 and boasts an in-ground pool, tennis courts, custom vineyard, state-of-the-art kitchen and handcrafted millwork.
