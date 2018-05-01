REAL ESTATE

Most expensive house in America now on sale

See inside the Bel-Air mansion that is now on sale for $188 million. (WLS)

LOS ANGELES (WLS) --
The most expensive home in America is now on sale.

The mega-mansion in Los Angeles was listed for $250 million last year. After a buyer pulled out, the home is back on the market for $188 million. Even with the 25 percent reduction, it still lands at third place in the highest price pecking order.
VIDEO: INSIDE MOST EXPENSIVE HOUSE FOR SALE IN U.S.
Go inside the most expensive home for sale in the U.S., a mega-mansion in Los Angeles that costs $250 million. (Bruce Makowsky/BAM Luxury Development)



The lavish Bel-Air property features four levels, 38,000 square feet of interiors, 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar, a bowling alley, a candy wall and a movie theater. It offers a 270-degree view reaching from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean beaches of Malibu.

The 38,000-square-foot home was built by owner-developer Bruce Makowsky "on spec," meaning it was designed and developed without a buyer lined up.

"This home was curated for the ultimate billionaire who wants the best of everything that exists in life," Makowsky said.

The family-friendly property also has a $30-million car collection, 130 art installations and a decommissioned helicopter parked on the roof.

To see more homes like this, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
