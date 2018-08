Prince's Caribbean mansion is going to auction

Prince famously called Minnesota home, but he also had a cozy little compound in the Caribbean: this private five-acre oceanfront estate in Turks and Caicos.Two years after his death, Prince's vacation home will be going to auction on July 12. The 10,000-square-foot mansion is perched on a cliff 40 feet above the sea with views of two private beaches, a 200-foot private dock and panoramic ocean views.Built in island style, the six-bedroom, six-bath home has dark, wood-beamed ceilings and walls of glass that open to let in the sea breezes.Prince's luxurious island estate, previously priced at $12 million, will be going up for auction with no starting bid minimum. Premier Estates Auction Company is handling the sale.There's more information at Top Ten Real Estate Deals , if you think it looks like a good place to park your little red Corvette.