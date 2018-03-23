REAL ESTATE

Renting In Avondale: What Will $1,300 Get You?

2915 W George St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Avondale?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

3128 N Kimball Ave., #3




First up is this 900-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, apartment, located at 3128 N Kimball Ave. and listed for $1,300 / month.

In this apartment, you can anticipate a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and granite countertops. The building features on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2915 W George St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2915 W George St. and listed for $1,295 / month.

In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, dark wood cabinets and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3036 W Wellington Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3036 W Wellington Ave., also going for $1,295 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, exposed brick, an oven, plenty of natural light and a walk-in shower. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike stora. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?
Plainfield residents upset by proposed 1.5M square foot distribution center
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News