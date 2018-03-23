Renting In Avondale: What Will $1,300 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
3128 N Kimball Ave., #3
First up is this 900-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, apartment, located at 3128 N Kimball Ave. and listed for $1,300 / month.
In this apartment, you can anticipate a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and granite countertops. The building features on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2915 W George St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2915 W George St. and listed for $1,295 / month.
In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, dark wood cabinets and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
3036 W Wellington Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3036 W Wellington Ave., also going for $1,295 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, exposed brick, an oven, plenty of natural light and a walk-in shower. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike stora. Cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.