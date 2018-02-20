REAL ESTATE

Renting in Boystown: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Boystown?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,300 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

723 West Aldine Ave.




There's this studio apartment located at 723 West Aldine Ave. (at N Halstead St.). It's listed for $1,300 / month. Building amenities include on-site laundry and outdoor space; In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and a deck. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

734 West Aldine Ave., #742-1n




Here's a studio apartment at 734 West Aldine Ave. that's also going for $1,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Cats are allowed in the apartment. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

654 West Cornelia Ave., #20




Located at 654 West Cornelia Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,295/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample natural light and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
