Renting in Boystown: What will $1,300 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Boystown is currently hovering around $1,552.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,300 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3449 Elaine Place, #310
Listed at $1,300 / month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3449 Elaine Place.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and bike storage. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
701 West Brompton Ave., #18
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 701 West Brompton Ave. It's listed for $1,295 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
703 West Brompton Ave., #16
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 703 West Brompton Ave. that's also going for $1,295 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace, closet space, ceiling fans and plenty of windows. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
617 West Melrose St., #D3
Located at 617 West Melrose St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,250/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ample closet space and an updated kitchen. On-site laundry and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. Cats are allowed.
