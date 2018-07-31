Renting in Buena Park: What will $1,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Buena Park is currently hovering around $1,375.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
620 W. Gordon Terrace, #40313
Listed at $1,500/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 620 W. Gordon Terrace, #40313.
In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
The building offers assigned garage parking, a door person, on-site laundry, secured entry, an elevator, a swimming pool, extra storage space and a rooftop deck. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
720 W. Gordon Terrace, #22A
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 720 W. Gordon Terrace, #22A. It's also listed for $1,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a door person, an elevator, outdoor space and a swimming pool. The unit offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
4250 N. Marine Dr., #328
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4250 N. Marine Dr., #328, that's going for $1,450/month.
The building boasts a door person, an elevator, garage parking, on-site laundry, on-site management, outdoor space, a resident's lounge, extra storage space and a swimming pool.
The apartment offers wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and a mix of hardwood and carpeted flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
4312 N. Clarendon Ave., #1231
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4312 N. Clarendon Ave., #1231. It's listed for $1,450/month as well.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a balcony, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
822 W. Cuyler Ave., #224
Finally, listed at $1,450/month, here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 822 W. Cuyler Ave., #224.
In the apartment, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
