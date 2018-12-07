Renting in Chicago: What will $1,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
West Berwyn Avenue (Bowmanville)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at West Berwyn Avenue that's going for $1,000/month.
The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, there are air conditioning, central heating and hardwood flooring. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $500 move-in fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
North Milwaukee Avenue (Old Irving Park)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at North Milwaukee Avenue. It's also listed for $1,000/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building has on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $350 move-in fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
Sheridan Road (Rogers Park)
Located at Sheridan Road, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,000/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
