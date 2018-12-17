Renting in Chicago: What will $1,100 get you? | Hoodline

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1800 S. Ashland Ave., #207 (Heart Of Chicago)






Listed at $1,100/month, this 400-square-foot studio residence is located at 1800 S. Ashland Ave., #207.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2206 W. Erie St., #2RCC (West Town)





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2206 W. Erie St., ##2RCC that's also going for $1,100/month.

The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a deck. The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1608 W. Sherwin Ave., #603 (Rogers Park)






Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 1608 W. Sherwin Ave., #603. It's listed for $1,100/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building features a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Sheridan Road (Edgewater Beach)




Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Sheridan Road.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. Luckily for cat owners, felines are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $350 move-in fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1715 W. Estes Ave., #3S (Rogers Park)






Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 1715 W. Estes Ave., #3S. It's listed for $1,100/month for its 750 square feet of space.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Building amenities include a fitness center and storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
