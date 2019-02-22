Renting in Chicago: What will $1,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Sheridan and Fremont, #315 (Lakeview)
Listed at $1,100/month, this studio apartment is located at Sheridan and Fremont, #315.
This unit features street views, hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed. Be prepared for a $250 refundable cat fee and a $350 move-in fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
6972 N. Sheridan Road, #401 (Rogers Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6972 N. Sheridan Road, #401, that's also going for $1,100/month.
In this remodeled unit, you'll get a dishwasher and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are permitted; a $350 fee is required for dogs. Be prepared for a $400 move-in fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
5123 Kimbark St. (Hyde Park)
Listed at $1,100/month, this 425-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5123 Kimbark St.
In the sunny unit, you can anticipate an eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center and on-site management. Furry friends are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
817 W. Lakeside Place, #204 (Uptown)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 817 W. Lakeside Place, #204. It's listed for $1,100/month for its 550 square feet of space.
In this unit, you can expect stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building offers a roof deck, storage space and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
5334 N. Kenmore Ave., #503 (Edgewater Beach)
Here's a 392-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5334 N. Kenmore Ave., #503, that's going for $1,100/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and assigned parking. This top floor unit boasts hardwood floors, a breakfast bar with granite countertops and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
---
