Renting in Chicago: What will $1,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
663 W. Grace St., #311 (Lake View East)
Listed at $1,200/month, this studio apartment is located at 663 W. Grace St., #311.
The building boasts an elevator and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
2105 N. Sedgwick St., #3 (Lincoln Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2105 N. Sedgwick St., #3, that's also going for $1,200/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4126 W. 24th Place (Little Village)
Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4126 W. 24th Place. It's listed for $1,200/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, central heating, a ceiling fan, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
632 W. Arlington Place, #8 (Park West)
Listed at $1,200/month, this studio apartment is located at 632 W. Arlington Place, #8.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, central heating and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
4540 N. Wolcott Ave., #1E-C (Ravenswood)
FInally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4540 N. Wolcott Ave., #1E-C, that's going for $1,200/month.
In the apartment, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The building boats on-site laundry and outdoor space. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)