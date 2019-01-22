Renting in Chicago: What will $1,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
840 W. Sheridan Road, #206 (Lakeview)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 840 W. Sheridan Road, #206. It's listed for $1,200/month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and outdoor space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, white appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
1609 W. Sherwin Ave., #79 (Rogers Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1609 W. Sherwin Ave., #79 that's also going for $1,200/month.
The building has on-site management, secured entry and outdoor space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
3517 W. Grace St., #1E (Irving Park)
Listed at $1,200/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3517 W. Grace St., #1E.
The building features on-site laundry, on-site management and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, white appliances, a dishwasher, built-in storage space and many windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
6030 N. Sheridan Road, #512 (Edgewater Beach)
Then, check out this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6030 N. Sheridan Road, #512. It's listed for $1,200/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the furnished unit, you'll get an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Good news for dog lovers: pups are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
6822 N. Northwest Highway, #GC (Edison Park)
Located at 6822 N. Northwest Highway, #GC, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,200/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and assigned parking. The apartment features tiled and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
