Renting in Chicago: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1 E. Scott St., #1107 (Gold Coast)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 500-square-foot studio is located at 1 E. Scott St.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The apartment features central heating, carpeted floors, a breakfast bar, storage space and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1400 N. Ashland Ave. (Wicker Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1400 N. Ashland Ave. It's also listed for $1,500/month for its 800-square-feet of space.
Building amenities include storage space and secured entry. In the unit, there are both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and large windows. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1435 N. Dearborn St., #C4 (Gold Coast)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1435 N. Dearborn St. that's going for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, closet space and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
702 W. Barry Ave. (Lake View East)
Located at 702 W. Barry Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,500/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, exposed brick, a ceiling fan, large windows and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1737 W. Balmoral Ave. (Andersonville)
Located at 1737 W. Balmoral Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,500/month.
The residence features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Attention, dog owners: Fido is permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
