Renting in Chicago: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3422 N. Lake Shore Drive, #18 (Lake View East)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3422 N. Lake Shore Drive, #18 that's going for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building includes an elevator, storage space and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
545 W. Brompton Ave., #2N (Lake View East)
Located at 545 W. Brompton Ave., #2N, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,600/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, ceiling fans and built-in storage space. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
548 W. Deming Place, #1 (Park West)
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 548 W. Deming Place, #1.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect storage space and parking. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
1314 W. Waveland Ave., #2 (Lakeview)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 1314 W. Waveland Ave., #2. It's listed for $1,600/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2431 N. Kedzie Blvd., #G (Logan Square)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2431 N. Kedzie Blvd., #G. It's listed for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)