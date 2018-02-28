REAL ESTATE

Renting in Chicago: What will $1,800 get you?

Inside 757 North Michigan Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

221 E Cullerton St., #1027 (Near South Side)




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 221 E Cullerton St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and granite countertops. Building amenities include garage parking, an elevator and storage space. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

757 North Michigan Ave., #26912 (Streeterville)




Here's a 1,000-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 757 North Michigan Ave. that's going for $1,800 / month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2230 North Orchard St., #404 (Lincoln Park)



Located at 2230 North Orchard St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,800/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood floors, a balcony and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect storage space, on-site laundry and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

345 N LaSalle Dr., #703 (River North)




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 345 N LaSalle Dr.

In the condo, you can anticipate a balcony, built-in shelves, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2800 North Orchard St., #310 (Lake View)



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2800 North Orchard St. It's listed for $1,800 / month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1615 North Winchester Ave., #3 (Wicker Park)




Located at 1615 North Winchester Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,800 / month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News