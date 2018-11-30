Renting in Chicago: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Chicago if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
400 E. Randolph St., #3004 (New Eastside)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 400 E. Randolph St., #3004. It's listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The high-rise building offers a door person, garage parking, a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool and tennis courts. Pet owners, take heed: furry companions are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
420 E. Waterside Drive, #706 (New Eastside)
Located at 420 E. Waterside Drive, #706, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's also listed for $1,800/month.
Apartment amenities include a balcony, hardwood floors, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. The building boasts a door person, on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a library, a residents lounge and garage parking. Pet are not allowed. This unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished, and there's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
837 W. Grand Ave., #2-F (Fulton River District)
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 837 W. Grand Ave., #2-F.
In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, exposed brick, central heat and generous closet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
2626 N. Lakeview Ave., #APT 805 (Lincoln Park)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 2626 N. Lakeview Ave. It's listed for $1,800/month.
The apartment features hardwood and marble floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and closet space. On-site laundry, a swimming pool, a sundeck and a fitness center are offered as building amenities. The building has a no-smoking policy, and the landlord does not allow pets.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
