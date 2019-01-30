REAL ESTATE

Renting in Chicago: What will $2,000 get you?

526 W. Roscoe St., #GD. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago if you've got $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

1000 W. Adams St., #618 (Near West Side)






Listed at $2,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft is located at 1000 W. Adams St., #618.

The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, black appliances and a breakfast bar. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

165 N. Desplaines St., #614 (West Loop Gate)






Next, check out this 500-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 165 N. Desplaines St., #614. It's also listed for $2,000/month.

The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

33 W. Ontario St., #45G (Near North)






Listed at $2,000/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 33 W. Ontario St., #45G.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, secured entry and outdoor space. The apartment features carpeting, black appliances, a breakfast island and large windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

526 W. Roscoe St., #GD (Lake View East)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 526 W. Roscoe St., #GD that's going for $2,000/month.

Building amenities include storage, outdoor space and assigned parking. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)
