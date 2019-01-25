Renting in Chicago: What will $2,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Chicago with a budget of $2,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
400 E. Ohio St., #3802 (Streeterville)
Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 400 E. Ohio St., #3802.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
360 W. Hubbard St., #215 (River North)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft located at 360 W. Hubbard St., #215. It's also listed for $2,300/month.
The building boasts garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
325 W. Fullerton Parkway, #302 (Lincoln Park)
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 325 W. Fullerton Parkway, #302. It's listed for $2,300/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
155 N. Harbor Drive, #2611 (New Eastside)
There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 155 N. Harbor Drive, #2611. It's listed for $2,300/month for its 960 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
400 E. Randolph St., #1708 (New Eastside)
Finally, check out this 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 400 E. Randolph St., #1708. It's listed for $2,300/month.
The building offers garage parking. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
