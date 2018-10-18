Renting in Chicago: What will $2,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
121 W. Chestnut St. (Near North)
Listed at $2,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 121 W. Chestnut St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. The unit features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
6 N. Michigan Ave., #1006 (The Loop)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 6 N. Michigan Ave., #1006. It's also listed for $2,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
123 S. Green St., #11-07B (Greektown)
Check out this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 123 S. Green St., #11-07B. It's listed for $2,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the furnished unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
611 S. Wells St., #2808 (The Loop)
Located at 611 S. Wells St., #2808, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, extra storage space and on-site management. The furnished unit has hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
1660 N. LaSalle Drive, #Apt 3811 (Old Town Triangle)
Listed at $2,400/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1660 N. LaSalle Drive, #Apt 3811.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. In the apartment, you can expect carpeted flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
