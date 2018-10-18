REAL ESTATE

Renting in Chicago: What will $2,400 get you?

611 S. Wells St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

121 W. Chestnut St. (Near North)




Listed at $2,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 121 W. Chestnut St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. The unit features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

6 N. Michigan Ave., #1006 (The Loop)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 6 N. Michigan Ave., #1006. It's also listed for $2,400/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

123 S. Green St., #11-07B (Greektown)




Check out this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 123 S. Green St., #11-07B. It's listed for $2,400/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the furnished unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

611 S. Wells St., #2808 (The Loop)



Located at 611 S. Wells St., #2808, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,400/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, extra storage space and on-site management. The furnished unit has hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1660 N. LaSalle Drive, #Apt 3811 (Old Town Triangle)




Listed at $2,400/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1660 N. LaSalle Drive, #Apt 3811.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. In the apartment, you can expect carpeted flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $900 rent you in Chicago, today?
JFK's honeymoon mansion hits market for $135M
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Chicago
What does $2,300 rent you in Chicago, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run crash; witnesses say crash seemed intentional
Abducted 7-month-old girl found; Amber Alert canceled
What we know about disappearance of Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Hundreds of volunteers help Field Museum digitize archives, unlock history
Chicago gets Second City title for... pizza?
JB Pritzker pushes back against racial discrimination claims
5 arrested after off-duty CPD officer detective at gunpoint in Edgewater
Father killed in Burnham motorcycle crash; 2 critically injured
Show More
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
K-9 Dax tracks man charged with choking ex-girlfriend after break-in
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
4-year-old boy shot in apparent case of road rage
Sex abuse victims sue all Illinois Catholic dioceses
More News