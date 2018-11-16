Renting in Chicago: What will $2,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Chicago if you've got a budget of $2,600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
420 E. Waterside Drive, #1205 (New Eastside)
Listed at $2,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 420 E. Waterside Drive, #1205.
The building features a swimming pool and a fitness center. The unit boasts a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a balcony and hardwood floors. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
450 E. Waterside Drive, #2205 (New Eastside)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 450 E. Waterside Drive, #2205. It's also listed for $2,600/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a rooftop swimming pool, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site management. In the condo, there are floor-to-ceiling windows, bamboo floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The listing specifies a $200 broker's fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
1300 N. Astor St., #13-B (Gold Coast)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1300 N. Astor St., #13-B that's going for $2,600/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a roof deck and concierge service. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
225 W. Illinois St., #1603 (River North)
Next, check out this 865-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 225 W. Illinois St., #1603. It is listed for $2,600/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony and lots of natural light. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck with barbecues and a fire pit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2801 N. Seminary Ave., #4N (Lakeview)
Finally, located at 2801 N. Seminary Ave., #4N, here's a 959-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,600/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a private rooftop deck. Building amenities include assigned parking and extra storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
