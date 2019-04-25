Renting in Chicago: What will $2,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Chicago if you're on a budget of $2,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3218 N. Clark St. (Lakeview)
Listed at $2,673/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3218 N. Clark St.
In the unit, one can find a balcony, carpet, walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include storage center, fitness center, roof deck and lounge. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
3462 N. Lincoln Ave., #406 (Roscoe Village)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3462 N. Lincoln Ave., #406. It's listed for $2,648/month.
Building amenities include garage parking and a roof deck. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
150 W. Roosevelt Road
Here's a studio apartment at 150 W. Roosevelt Road that's going for $2,619/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features a fitness center, resident's lounge and a roof deck. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
24 S. Morgan St. (Near West Side)
Located at 24 S. Morgan St., here's a 764-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,600/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers a fitness center and storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.