Renting in Chicago: What will $900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago with a budget of $900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5662 N. Ridge Ave., #1C (Edgewater)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5662 N. Ridge Ave., #1C.
It's listed for $900/month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors. Feline companions are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
663 W. Grace St., #513R (Lake View East)
Here's a studio apartment at 663 W. Grace St., #513R that's also going for $900/month.
In the unit, you'll get central heating, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1371 W. Estes Ave., #3E (Rogers Park)
Another rental listed for $900/month is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1371 W. Estes Ave., #3E.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry; in the unit, there are hardwood floors. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
736 W. Buena Ave., #410 (Buena Park)
Here's a studio, one-bathroom apartment at 736 W. Buena Ave., #410 that's also going for $900/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
---
