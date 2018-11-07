REAL ESTATE

Renting in Evanston: What will $1,100 get you?

1410 Chicago Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Evanston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Evanston with a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Dodge Avenue




Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Dodge Avenue.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, closet space and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry. Feline companions are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

703 Dodge Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 703 Dodge Ave. that's also going for $1,100/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1410 Chicago Ave. (Chicago-Dempster)




Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 1410 Chicago Ave. It's listed for $1,095/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center and storage space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1133 Oak Ave., #3E




Listed at $1,020/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1133 Oak Ave., #3E.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)
