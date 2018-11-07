Renting in Evanston: What will $1,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Evanston with a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Dodge Avenue
Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Dodge Avenue.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, closet space and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry. Feline companions are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
703 Dodge Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 703 Dodge Ave. that's also going for $1,100/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1410 Chicago Ave. (Chicago-Dempster)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 1410 Chicago Ave. It's listed for $1,095/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center and storage space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
1133 Oak Ave., #3E
Listed at $1,020/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1133 Oak Ave., #3E.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
