Renting in Evanston: What will $1,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Evanston if you've got a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
705 Dodge Ave.
Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 705 Dodge Ave.
The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, you will find an open living room, hardwood flooring, large windows, ceiling fans, white appliances and air conditioning. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1410 Chicago Ave., #211 (Chicago-Dempster)
Here's a studio apartment at 1410 Chicago Ave., #211, that's going for $1,095/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, high ceilings, recessed lighting, built-in storage space and a separate dining room area. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
Sheridan Road
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Sheridan Road. It's listed for $1,080/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find an open floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, many windows, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
337 Custer Ave., #2W
Located at 337 Custer Ave., #2W, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,050/month.
Shared outdoor space, secured entry and on-site management are included as building amenities. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, black appliances, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)