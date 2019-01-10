Renting in Evanston: What will $1,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Evanston with a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1575 Oak Ave., #17 (Downtown)
First, there's this studio apartment over at 1575 Oak Ave., #17. It's listed for $1,095/month.
The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, white appliances and a dishwasher. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has good transit options.
1301 Elmwood Ave., #204 (Chicago-Dempster)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1301 Elmwood Ave., #204. It's listed for $1,065/month.
The building features on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, spacious closets and white appliances. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
Oak Avenue and Crain Street
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Oak Avenue and Crain Street. It's listed for $1,020/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, many windows, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
