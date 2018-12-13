Renting in Evanston: What will $1,200 get you? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Evanston if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2762 Hampton Parkway, #S3
Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2762 Hampton Parkway, #S3.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, storage space and gated entry. In the unit, look out for hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, white appliances and spot lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
124 Callan Ave. (Howard Street)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 124 Callan Ave. It's also listed for $1,200/month.
The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, black appliances and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1025 Dempster St.
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1025 Dempster St. It's listed for $1,195/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and white appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
1233 Chicago Ave. (Chicago-Dempster)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1233 Chicago Ave. It's listed for $1,150/month for its 800 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, black appliances and granite countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has good transit options.
