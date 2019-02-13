Renting in Evanston: What will $1,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Evanston with a budget of $1,200/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
730 Reba Place
Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 730 Reba Place.
The building offers on-site laundry and extra storage space. The unit features hardwood flooring, a large bedroom, white appliances, a dishwasher and a separate dining room area. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $300 move-in fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
1233 Chicago Ave. (Chicago-Dempster)
Next, there's this studio situated at 1233 Chicago Ave. It's also listed for $1,200/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the unit, there's hardwood flooring, an eat-in kitchen, new countertops and large closets. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome with certain breed and weight restrictions. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1102 Davis St., #3 (Downtown)
Here's a studio apartment at 1102 Davis St., #3, that's going for $1,195/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, white appliances, a dishwasher and an updated kitchen. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
Oak Avenue
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Oak Avenue. It's listed for $1,150/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, white appliances, maple cabinetry, a dishwasher and large closets. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has good transit options.
