Renting in Evanston: What will $1,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Evanston if you're on a budget of $1,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
360 Ridge Ave., #12-1
Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 360 Ridge Ave., #12-1.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
532 Hinman Ave., #534-2W
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 532 Hinman Ave., #534-2W. It's also listed for $1,300/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and built-in storage features. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and has some transit options.
534 Hinman Ave., #W1
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 534 Hinman Ave., #W1, that's going for $1,300/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood flooring, closet space, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. Good news for dog lovers: pups are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable and has some transit options.
