REAL ESTATE

Renting in Evanston: What will $1,300 get you?

534 Hinman Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Evanston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Evanston if you're on a budget of $1,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

360 Ridge Ave., #12-1




Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 360 Ridge Ave., #12-1.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

532 Hinman Ave., #534-2W




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 532 Hinman Ave., #534-2W. It's also listed for $1,300/month.

On-site laundry is offered as a building. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and built-in storage features. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

534 Hinman Ave., #W1




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 534 Hinman Ave., #W1, that's going for $1,300/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood flooring, closet space, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. Good news for dog lovers: pups are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineEvanston
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News