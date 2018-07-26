Renting in Evanston: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Evanston if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2742 Hampton Parkway
Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2742 Hampton Parkway.
The building offers assigned parking, storage and outdoor space. In the bi-level unit, prospective tenants are promised hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, air conditioning units, a small breakfast bar and ceiling fans. Storage, heat, water and parking are included in the price of rent. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
910 Washington St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 910 Washington St. It's also listed for $1,400/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1000 Crain St.
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1000 Crain St. It's listed for $1,345/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, closet space, built-in storage features and a patio. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
534 Hinman Ave.
Located at 534 Hinman Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,325/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, built-in shelves, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and large windows. Heat and water are included in the price of rent. Animal lovers, rejoice: both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
