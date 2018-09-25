REAL ESTATE

Renting in Evanston: What will $1,400 get you?

555 Elmwood Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Evanston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Evanston if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

555 Elmwood Ave., #3




Listed at $1,395/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 555 Elmwood Ave., #3.

In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a fireplace, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building provides outdoor space and extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2762 Hampton Parkway, #S3




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2762 Hampton Parkway, #S3. It's listed for $1,350/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. In the unit, there are a walk-in closet, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

855 Hinman Ave., #614 (Main-Chicago)




Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 855 Hinman Ave., #614 that's also going for $1,350/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space and a fitness center. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
