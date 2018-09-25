Renting in Evanston: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Evanston if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
555 Elmwood Ave., #3
Listed at $1,395/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 555 Elmwood Ave., #3.
In the apartment, you'll get in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a fireplace, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building provides outdoor space and extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2762 Hampton Parkway, #S3
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2762 Hampton Parkway, #S3. It's listed for $1,350/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. In the unit, there are a walk-in closet, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.
855 Hinman Ave., #614 (Main-Chicago)
Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 855 Hinman Ave., #614 that's also going for $1,350/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space and a fitness center. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
