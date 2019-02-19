Renting in Forest Park: What will $1,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Forest Park if you've got $1,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
102 Rockford Ave.
Listed at $999/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 102 Rockford Ave.
The unit features a mix of carpet and plank flooring and air conditioning. Building amenities include assigned parking and a smoke-free environment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.
229 Marengo Ave., #601
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 229 Marengo Ave., #601. It's listed for $995/month for its 725 square feet of space.
In this unit, expect plenty of light and a private balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. Feline companions are welcome. A security deposit of one and a half month's rent is required.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.
926 Dunlop Ave., #204
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 926 Dunlop Ave., #204, that's going for $960/month.
In this condo, you'll find new carpeting and an air conditioning unit. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and a party room. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.
