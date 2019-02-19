REAL ESTATE

Renting in Forest Park: What will $1,000 get you?

102 Rockford Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Forest Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Forest Park if you've got $1,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

102 Rockford Ave.






Listed at $999/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 102 Rockford Ave.

The unit features a mix of carpet and plank flooring and air conditioning. Building amenities include assigned parking and a smoke-free environment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

229 Marengo Ave., #601






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 229 Marengo Ave., #601. It's listed for $995/month for its 725 square feet of space.

In this unit, expect plenty of light and a private balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. Feline companions are welcome. A security deposit of one and a half month's rent is required.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

926 Dunlop Ave., #204






Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 926 Dunlop Ave., #204, that's going for $960/month.

In this condo, you'll find new carpeting and an air conditioning unit. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and a party room. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)
---

