Renting In Lakeview: What Will $1,500 Get You?

1623 West Grace St. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lakeview?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

3832 North Fremont St.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3832 North Fremont St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ceiling fans and an eat-in kitchen. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and assigned parking. Sadly for pet owners, animals aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

550 West Aldine Ave., #N3




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 550 West Aldine Ave. It's listed for $1,495 / month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, built-in shelves and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1623 West Grace St., #1




Here's a 1-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1623 West Grace St. that's also going for $1,495 / month.

In the unit, you can anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

719 West Barry Ave.




Located at 719 West Barry Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,495/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, on-site laundry and plenty of closet space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
