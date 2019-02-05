REAL ESTATE

Renting in Lakeview: What will $1,900 get you?

848 West Barry Ave., #3F. | Photo: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lakeview?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lake View is currently hovering around $1,396.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,900 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1359 W. Barry Ave., #3DT






Listed at $1,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1359 W. Barry Ave., #3DT.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has a private deck. Dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

900 W. Fletcher St., ##5




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 900 W. Fletcher St., ##5. It's listed for $1,895/month for its 800 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and exposed brick. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a private deck, outdoor space and storage space. Feline companions are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Sheridan and Broadway






Here's a 542-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Sheridan and Broadway that's going for $1,894/month.

The unit boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

West Bradley Place and North Halsted Street




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at West Bradley Place and North Halsted Street. It's listed for $1,850/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

848 W. Barry Ave., #3f






Located at 848 W. Barry Ave., #3f, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,825/month.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
