Renting in Lakeview: What will $1,900 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lake View is currently hovering around $1,396.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,900 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1359 W. Barry Ave., #3DT
Listed at $1,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1359 W. Barry Ave., #3DT.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has a private deck. Dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
900 W. Fletcher St., ##5
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 900 W. Fletcher St., ##5. It's listed for $1,895/month for its 800 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and exposed brick. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a private deck, outdoor space and storage space. Feline companions are welcome.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Sheridan and Broadway
Here's a 542-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Sheridan and Broadway that's going for $1,894/month.
The unit boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
West Bradley Place and North Halsted Street
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at West Bradley Place and North Halsted Street. It's listed for $1,850/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
848 W. Barry Ave., #3f
Located at 848 W. Barry Ave., #3f, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,825/month.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)