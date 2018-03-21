Renting in Lincoln Park: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
2007 N Sedgwick St., #304
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2007 N Sedgwick St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, air conditioning, a full kitchen and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2717 N Pine Grove Ave., #2
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2717 N Pine Grove Ave., also listed for $1,400 / month for its 700-square-feet of space.
In the apartment, there are central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
625 W Wrightwood Ave., #302
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 625 W Wrightwood Ave. that's going for $1,395 / month.
Tenants will find the unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample closet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
555 W Arlington Pl., #507
Located at 555 W Arlington Pl., here's a studio apartment that's also listed for $1,395/ month.
The apartment includes hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and closet space. Building amenities includes garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.