Renting in Lincoln Park: What will $2,000 get you?

2000 N. Lincoln Park West, #710. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lincoln Park?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lincoln Park is currently hovering around $1,500.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2000 N. Lincoln Park West, #710






Listed at $2,000/month, this 950-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2000 N. Lincoln Park West, #710.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and generous closet space. Dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

401 W. Fullerton Ave., #501E






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 401 W. Fullerton Ave., #501E. It's listed for $1,990/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and closet space. Cats are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2020 N. Lincoln Park West, #30F





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2020 N. Lincoln Park West, #30F that's going for $1,975/month.

Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, a balcony, carpeting and central heating. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, tennis courts and storage space. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

North Lincoln and West Belden avenues





Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at North Lincoln and West Belden avenues. It's listed for $1,925/month.

The building boasts a fitness center, a roof deck, on-site restaurants, valet parking and storage space. In the unit, expect carpeting, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)
