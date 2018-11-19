Renting in Lincoln Park: What will $2,000 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lincoln Park is currently hovering around $1,500.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2000 N. Lincoln Park West, #710
Listed at $2,000/month, this 950-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2000 N. Lincoln Park West, #710.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and generous closet space. Dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
401 W. Fullerton Ave., #501E
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 401 W. Fullerton Ave., #501E. It's listed for $1,990/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and closet space. Cats are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2020 N. Lincoln Park West, #30F
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2020 N. Lincoln Park West, #30F that's going for $1,975/month.
Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, a balcony, carpeting and central heating. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, tennis courts and storage space. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the full listing here.)
North Lincoln and West Belden avenues
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at North Lincoln and West Belden avenues. It's listed for $1,925/month.
The building boasts a fitness center, a roof deck, on-site restaurants, valet parking and storage space. In the unit, expect carpeting, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)