REAL ESTATE

Renting in Ravenswood: What will $1,500 get you?

4507 N. Paulina St., #2S. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Ravenswood?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Ravenswood is currently hovering around $1,275.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4507 N. Paulina St., #2S






Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4507 N. Paulina St., #2S.

In the furnished apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, French doors and a breakfast bar. The building boasts on-site laundry; Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4808 N. Paulina St., #1W






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4808 N. Paulina St., #1W. It's listed for $1,495/month.

Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5115 N. Winchester Ave.






Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5115 N. Winchester Ave. It's listed for $1,450/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. The building boasts on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2453 W. Sunnyside Ave., #2459-GDN






Located at 2453 W. Sunnyside Ave., #2459-GDN, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,435/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. The building features storage space; Feline companions are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,900 rent you in Chicago, right now?
WWII vet, 92, avoids eviction thanks to judge's order
Sambuca, Italy homes for sale for a dollar
What will $1,500 rent you in Chicago, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke sentencing hearing
LATEST LIVE TRACK: Snowstorm could dump 3-9 inches; Winter Storm Warning to go in effect
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Friday afternoon
MLK breakfast boycotted by many; aldermen express outrage
11-year-old boy starts college
Dog makes daily trip to butcher for 10 years
What we know about the Americans killed in ISIS blast
Mom charged after toddler in car seat falls out of moving car
Show More
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
Hundreds mourn Illinois state trooper fatally struck in Northbrook
Sledding hills across Chicago and the suburbs
Woman returns missing $8K to limo crash widow
Man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend in Glen Ellyn
More News