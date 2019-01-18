Renting in Ravenswood: What will $1,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Ravenswood is currently hovering around $1,275.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
4507 N. Paulina St., #2S
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4507 N. Paulina St., #2S.
In the furnished apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, French doors and a breakfast bar. The building boasts on-site laundry; Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
4808 N. Paulina St., #1W
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4808 N. Paulina St., #1W. It's listed for $1,495/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
5115 N. Winchester Ave.
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5115 N. Winchester Ave. It's listed for $1,450/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. The building boasts on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.
2453 W. Sunnyside Ave., #2459-GDN
Located at 2453 W. Sunnyside Ave., #2459-GDN, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,435/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. The building features storage space; Feline companions are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
