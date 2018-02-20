Renting In Rogers Park: What Will $1,300 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
1608 West Sherwin Ave., #104
Here's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 1608 West Sherwin Ave. It's listed for $1,250 / month. The building offers on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
7726 N Ashland Ave., #E1
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7726 N Ashland Ave. that's also going for $1,250 / month. The apartment features air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, exposed brick and ample natural light. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
6415 North Sheridan Rd., #1003
Located at 6415 North Sheridan Rd., here's a 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,248/ month. In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and plenty of closet space. Pets aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.