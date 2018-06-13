Renting in the Chicago Metro area: What does $1,600 get you?

We compared what $1,600 might get you in Chicago, Aurora, Naperville and Schaumburg, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Chicago -- 644 W. Arlington Place, #4F
This studio apartment is located at 644 W. Arlington Place in Chicago's Park West neighborhood. Asking $1,600/month, it's priced 34 percent higher than the $1,195 median rent for a studio in Chicago.
Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry and built-in bookshelves. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
Aurora -- 2535 Hillsboro Blvd., #2535
Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse over at 2535 Hillsboro Blvd. in Aurora. It's also listed for $1,600/month--six percent less than Aurora's median three-bedroom rent of $1,700.
In the home, you're promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a dishwasher, high ceilings, a breakfast bar and garage parking. Cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal transit options.
Naperville -- 2555 Carrolwood Road
Listed at $1,600/month, this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 2555 Carrolwood Road in Naperville is three percent higher than Naperville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,560.
The town home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
Schaumburg -- 1608 Orchard Ave.
Lastly, check out this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 1608 Orchard Ave. in Schaumburg. It's listed for $1,600/month, which is seven percent pricier than Schaumburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,495.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a breakfast bar and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.
