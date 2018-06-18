Renting in the Chicago Metro area: What does $1,900 get you?

We compared what $1,900 might get you in Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Joliet and Elgin, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Chicago -- 6135 North Broadway, #304
At $1,900/month, this 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 6135 North Broadway, in Chicago's Edgewater Beach neighborhood.
The building features assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
Aurora -- 437 N. Commerce St., #437
Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse located at 437 N. Commerce St. in Aurora. It's listed for $1,850/month--seven percent pricier than Aurora's median three-bedroom rent of $1,730.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and extra storage space. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, carpeted floors, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pets are allowed at the landlord's discretion.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
Naperville -- 1646 Windward Court
Listed at $1,800/month, this 1,334-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode at 1646 Windward Court in Naperville is 15 percent higher than Naperville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,560.
In the house, look for garage parking, air conditioning, carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has minimal transit options.
Joliet -- 1408 Gilray Drive
Next, check out this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 1408 Gilray Drive in Joliet. It's also listed for $1,900/month, which is three percent less than Joliet's median four-bedroom rent of $1,955.
In the house, you'll get air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a laundry room, wooden cabinetry, garage parking and a backyard. Dog and cat owners look elsewhere: no pets are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and offers limited transit options.
Elgin -- 225 Garden Drive
Finally, here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 225 Garden Drive in Elgin, listed at $1,900/month. That's six percent pricier than Elgin's median three-bedroom rent of $1,795.
In the townhouse, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a gas fireplace. There's also garage parking, storage space and a backyard. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and has minimal transit options.
