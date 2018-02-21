REAL ESTATE

Renting in the Loop: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Loop?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

175 North Harbor Dr.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 175 North Harbor Dr. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a business center. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

2 East 8th St., #606



Next, there's this studio apartment over at 2 East 8th St. It's listed for $1,495 / month for its 578-square-feet of space. The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool, a roof deck, bike storage, garage parking, on-site management, a business center and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

431 S Dearborn St., #304




Here's a studio apartment at 431 S Dearborn St. that's going for $1,450 / month. In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

914 South Clark St., #3S




Located at 914 South Clark St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,435/ month. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The building offers outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge and a business center. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

