Renting in The Loop: What will $1,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in The Loop is currently hovering around $2,000.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
235 W. Van Buren St.
Listed at $1,500/month, this 696-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 235 W. Van Buren St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building features a door person, an elevator and on-site management. Cats and dogs are permitted here.
431 S. Dearborn St., #909
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 431 S. Dearborn St. It's listed for $1,495/month for its 950 square feet of space.
The condo features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and bay windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
North Columbus Drive
Check out this studio apartment that's located at North Columbus Drive. It's listed for $1,478/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and a residents lounge. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
